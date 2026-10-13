Today, the Cato Institute is launching Restoring Free Enterprise, a new project examining the federal government’s growing ownership and control of private companies and how to reverse it.

Washington’s expanding involvement in the businesses it regulates threatens the competition and innovation that underpin American prosperity. Our project will examine the consequences of that involvement and chart a path toward getting Washington out of the boardroom.

The site brings together several resources:

An introduction by Scott Lincicome explaining the threats to American free enterprise posed by the government’s turn toward corporate ownership.

A Government Ownership Dashboard tracking the administration’s announced and completed equity deals, with information on the companies and the terms disclosed so far.

A Government Ownership Dashboard tracking the administration’s announced and completed equity deals, with information on the companies and the terms disclosed so far. Case studies examining past episodes of government ownership, from Amtrak to the financial crisis bailouts, and the lessons they offer policymakers today.

Policy alternatives showing how market reforms and existing government tools can address economic and national security concerns without federal ownership of companies.

An essay library featuring work by Cato scholars and outside experts on government entanglement with private businesses in the United States and abroad.

Today’s launch is a starting point. We’ll be adding more essays and expanding and refining the site’s resources over the coming weeks. We welcome feedback on how to make the project more useful to those following these developments.

You can also follow our new X account, @Cato_RFE, for timely commentary, research, and updates.