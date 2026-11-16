In April 2026, I announced that I was suing the government for covering up its plans to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Today, I’m announcing that the lawsuit has been dismissed. Now, we may never know the truth about what the Biden administration was secretly planning.

Act 1: The FOIA Request

As I explained earlier this year, the saga started when President Joe Biden signed a 2022 executive order instructing the government to research and develop a CBDC. Nearly every agency responded with public reports. The one outlier was the Department of Justice (DOJ), which withheld its legislative analysis from public view. In fact, the DOJ didn’t even share the analysis with Congress.

As both a researcher and a citizen, it pained me to learn that this plan was being kept hidden. It would be one thing if the information in question concerned sensitive matters, such as the location of witnesses in ongoing cases or the details of undercover agents. However, the DOJ was simply asked to explain “whether legislative changes would be necessary to issue a United States CBDC” and to provide “a corresponding legislative proposal.” That’s it.

Not one to be deterred, I submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in November of 2022 to unearth the plans.

The DOJ quickly denied my request for expedited processing, arguing that it would take additional time due to “unusual circumstances.” After two months, the DOJ said it was still looking for the documents and that it would probably be about 500 days before it could help me. Those days came and went.

In 2024, the DOJ found the documents. However, a specialist was needed to review the documents for sensitive information. While I was skeptical that any sensitive information would be included in a legislative analysis, I understood that there is a process. What I didn’t understand was just how long that would take.

It wasn’t until 2025 that I received the next response. Although the timeline was not ideal, I hoped that the change in administration would increase the likelihood that my request would be granted. After all, President Donald Trump has openly been against the creation of a CBDC.

I was wrong.

Citing attorney-client privileges, the DOJ denied my FOIA request. Naturally, I appealed the decision, but it was denied as well. I was told that revealing the Biden administration’s plan to create a CBDC “would harm the interests … protected by the deliberative process privilege and the attorney-client privilege.”

What the DOJ might not have known, however, is that Cato’s Patrick Eddington is just a few doors down from my office. Eddington is a force to be reckoned with in the world of FOIA requests. He has unearthed more government secrets than I can count, and he was happy to help me make this Cato’s next FOIA lawsuit.

Act 2: The Lawsuit

The lawsuit quickly became its own saga.

In May 2026, the DOJ admitted it had missed the court’s deadline by nearly a month and requested an extension. Its explanation? The DOJ seemingly forgot to assign the case to an attorney. The DOJ admitted that the “failure to file was the result of a process oversight within the United States Attorney’s Office, which unfortunately failed to notify of an outstanding case.” Can you imagine trying to argue this defense in court?

Then, in October 2026, the DOJ asked for another extension on the day its response was due because it had reassigned the case to a new attorney. While I wasn’t pleased, I was relieved to see that the judge didn’t appear to be happy either:

Almost two months ago, the Court set a summary judgment briefing schedule in this case. … Yet on the evening of its deadline, the Government sought an extension, stating that counsel for the Government recently onboarded, was assigned numerous matters, and “has been reviewing deadlines in the numerous cases transferred to her and seeking adjustments as warranted to allow for their orderly handling.” … This sequence of events is unacceptable. The Court will GRANT the requested extension but ORDERS counsel for the Government to have discussions with her supervisors to ensure that cases are properly managed to prevent this situation from occurring in the future. … The Court will grant no further extensions to the Government in this matter.

The judge’s remarks made me hopeful. However, the DOJ ultimately came back with what proved to be an impenetrable defense.

When it comes to the FOIA process, there are nine exemptions that allow the government to withhold records. One of those exemptions encompasses the presidential communications privilege. In short, this privilege shields communications with the president’s closest advisers and is among the hardest privileges to overcome. For our lawyers, that meant the case was over.

What To Take from This Experience

In the end, the dismissal of the lawsuit is disappointing. The DOJ and the White House didn’t just hide their dealings from the American people; they also hid them from Congress. That’s nothing short of absurd, given the sole topic of conversation was legislative reform. The fact that the subject was CBDC development only deepens the disappointment. Now we may never know exactly what the Biden administration was planning.