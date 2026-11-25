From a libertarian perspective, it can be difficult to be thankful for most legislation these days. But if we look to the past, some laws stand out. The Right to Financial Privacy Act of 1978 is one such law that I’m almost thankful for.

The Right to Financial Privacy Act was originally enacted in response to early surveillance under the Bank Secrecy Act. At the time, the Bank Secrecy Act had just gotten off the ground, and banks were required to begin reporting their customers’ activities to the government. While this seemed like an obvious violation of the Fourth Amendment, the Supreme Court gave it the okay under what is now known as the “third party doctrine.” In short, the Supreme Court said that if you reveal something to a third party, you no longer have a right to privacy.

Recognizing the problem, Congress quickly enacted the Right to Financial Privacy Act. At its core, the Right to Financial Privacy Act established a process for notifying the public when the government requests their financial information. It also provided the public the opportunity to challenge said requests. The law then specifies that the government may access financial records held by a financial institution only with authorization from a customer, an administrative subpoena or summons, a search warrant, a judicial subpoena, or a formal written request.

It’s this framework that I’m almost thankful for. I say “almost,” however, because that’s not where the law stopped.

While the first half of the Right to Financial Privacy Act established new protections for financial information, the second half of the law tore those protections down.

Congress created a list of twenty exceptions to the law that cover almost every instance in which the government might want to seize your information. For example, the law does not protect people from the Bank Secrecy Act or any other federal statute. In effect, the law may be called “The Right to Financial Privacy Act,” but Americans have no such thing.

Part of the challenge is that the “right to financial privacy goes to the heart of the tension between an individual’s right to conduct [his or her] business without governmental intrusion and the government’s legitimate need for information in law enforcement.” But striking this balance is not an insurmountable task. While critics point to curbing criminal activity to justify invading the public’s financial privacy, there should be stronger protections so long as the US justice system maintains that the public is innocent until proven guilty.

Neither fishing expeditions nor thread pulling that may lead to investigations should be considered a sound justification when financial information can reveal a person’s relationships, profession, religion, political leanings, locations, and more. A revised legal and regulatory regime for the financial sector must protect citizens against warrantless searches and seizures—a protection guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment.

That would be something to be truly thankful for.