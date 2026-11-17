Over the course of a few days, Americans received a reminder of how fragile modern infrastructure can be. Microsoft’s Outlook outage disrupted email and workplace communications. A technical failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) brought air travel to a halt. Then, a software problem at major banks delayed payments.

While many people have taken this series of unfortunate events as a signal to stock up on food, water, and cash, there’s something missing from the discourse: the importance of alternatives.

When Outlook went down, Proton and Signal were still operating. When the major banks went down, Bitcoin and community banks were still operating. Yet, when the FAA went down, flights came to a halt. The government’s monopoly on air traffic control meant there was no alternative.

The lesson of these outages isn’t that technology fails. It always will for some reason or another. The lesson is that resilience depends on having somewhere else to go. In competitive markets, when one provider stumbles, customers can turn to another, and the provider that failed has every reason to fix the problem before it loses them. A government monopoly offers no such option and faces no such pressure.

Policymakers who want sturdier systems should treat competition as a form of infrastructure in its own right. That means allowing alternatives and resisting rules that protect incumbents.