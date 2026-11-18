Now that Democrats are set to take control of Congress, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries promises to repeal President Trump’s tariffs. “We will pass a bill to stop the stupid Trump tariffs jacking up prices on Americans,” he says. Democrats seem to have figured out that the Trump tariffs are bad.

When will they realize that almost all other tariffs are equally bad?

A telling sign of the times is the recent verdict on President Trump’s ongoing onslaught of tariffs, voiced by my friend and former colleague in the House of Representatives, Sherrod Brown. He just won a comeback campaign and regained a seat in the Senate from Ohio. Brown has long been a full-throated protectionist, defending the steelworkers of Ohio against the ostensible perils of foreign competition. About the Trump tariffs, though, he recently told C‑SPAN , “These tariffs have clearly not worked,” adding that “People everywhere are paying more for everything, and this new batch of tariffs against Canada is [taking] a disastrous policy and making even more of a disaster.”

In my experience, Sherrod Brown always tells people what he really thinks. Here his characteristic candor is buttressed by the latest polls, not to mention the outcome of the midterm elections. As CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein has pointed out, most voters, including working-class voters, have decided they do not like the tariffs Trump has imposed on a host of imported products since the beginning of his second term, adding to those he levied in his first term. They rightly blame these tariffs as one of the leading causes of their ever-rising cost of living.

As Brownstein noted, a Pew poll in January showed that 60 percent of Americans opposed Trump’s tariffs, while a CNN/SSRS poll in April reported that four times as many Americans say their personal finances have been hurt as helped by those tariffs. More recent polls have found overwhelming opposition to the tariffs—and to Trump’s trade war with Canada—in such key battleground states as Michigan, Wisconsin, Maine, and Sherrod Brown’s Ohio, where Democrats won major victories in the midterms. Moreover, as Brownstein has emphasized, this opposition now includes much higher percentages of blue-collar white voters without college degrees who are traditionally anti-trade and are a core component of Trump’s suddenly collapsing coalition.

But what most Democrats are not saying is that they also oppose the slew of US tariffs that have not been imposed by Donald Trump. It is noteworthy that Brown speaks of the failure of Trump’s tariffs—but not all other tariffs. Many other Democrats are speaking along the same lines, leaving political room for them to support other tariffs, including less broad-brush and more targeted tariffs in some key sectors of the economy.

Brown is not retreating from his decades-long opposition to our free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and he and other Democrats have not suddenly embraced the principle of free trade anew. Nor are they likely to do so any time soon.

Alas, this is not surprising. In a departure from previous Democratic presidents dating back to FDR, former President Joe Biden did not support freer trade. Biden’s trade policy was one of polite protectionism, applying tariffs on our trading partners’ goods without insulting them. He promised during his presidential campaign to repeal the tariffs Trump had imposed on Chinese imports in his first term, but he broke that promise.

During her confirmation hearing, Biden’s chief trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, was asked if the goal of international trade agreements should be the elimination of tariffs and other barriers to trade, and she did not reply with an unequivocal “yes.” Her later service as United States Trade Representative demonstrated that she answered truthfully.

Democrats in Congress cheered her on as she did nothing to liberalize trade. They are, if anything, less likely to favor freer trade generally than those who are most likely to work in the next Democratic administration.

Herein lies the Democratic hypocrisy on trade, which is suddenly more relevant now that they will soon be returning to power in Congress. Tariffs are driving up consumer prices on imported goods. They are also driving up prices on domestically produced goods that depend on foreign inputs. In addition, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has recently reported that prices for many basic consumer goods would have fallen last year and early this year if not for Trump’s tariffs. Little wonder that Sherrod Brown and many other Democrats have raced to the ramparts in opposition to the Trump tariffs.

But tariffs do not raise prices only when they are imposed by Donald Trump. Nor do they distort markets, stifle competition, and strangle innovation only when they are imposed by Donald Trump. Yes, lawmakers should counter genuinely unfair trade practices with tariffs, as US and international trade laws permit. But other than that? Target tariffs if you wish. Use them only in some key sectors if you choose. Like the tsunami of Trump tariffs, they will still produce bad economic outcomes. They will still be bad.

Now that Democrats are poised to wield power again, not just make speeches, it is time for them to recognize this enduring economic fact anew and return to their longstanding, principled support for freer trade in a more open economy.