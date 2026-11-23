On November 16, the Federal Reserve held a conference in San Francisco meant to inform its monetary policy task force on artificial intelligence and its effects on productivity and employment—one of five such task forces Chairman Kevin Warsh created to review how the Fed operates.

The closing session featured Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist who co-leads the task force. While the entire discussion is informative and merits viewing, his views can be aptly summarized by this quote he made during the event: “both utopians and the doomers are going to be disappointed…by the scope and magnitude of the real-world impact and specifically the economic impact” of AI-fueled innovations.

Andreessen divides the economy into fast and slow sectors. Fast sectors, such as consumer electronics and media, adopt new technology quickly, and prices in these sectors fall quickly. Slow sectors, such as health care, education, and housing, are subject to widespread government interference, which limits their ability to quickly adopt new technologies. Government policies in the form of restricted supply, subsidized demand, or both, keep prices from falling, even with rapid growth in technological productivity.

The key implication of Andreesen’s analysis is that the Fed ultimately cannot do much about AI—a strange (yet accurate) diagnosis coming from the co-lead of the AI task force! Most barriers to widespread AI adoption are policy choices made by Congress, state legislatures, or local licensing boards, and the Fed’s rate target cannot change them. If these barriers will ultimately determine how much AI raises productivity, then the outcome the task force is studying lies almost entirely outside the Fed’s control.

This fits a broader pattern, one that we’ve highlighted numerous times at Cato. Inflation, employment, and growth are shaped by fiscal policy, regulation, supply conditions, and the decisions of millions of private actors. Monetary policy can obviously influence outcomes, but it is foolhardy to assume that the Fed can fix everything.

Moreover, Andreesen’s fast-and-slow sectors story is about relative prices. That is, productivity of the kind that AI promises could raise prices in some sectors but reduce them in others, with unclear implications for the overall price level. Monetary policy only acts on this aggregate price and cannot durably change the price of a hospital visit relative to the price of a television.

The concern for those advocating sound monetary policy is that this fixation on AI opens the door to greater Fed subjectivity and discretion, even though the rest of Warsh’s agenda leans towards objectivity and good policymaking. When Warsh first argued that AI-driven productivity would justify rate cuts, I pointed out that credible estimates of AI’s productivity effect span roughly an order of magnitude, and the potential effect on inflation is even less settled. Andreessen is about as much of an AI insider as there is; yet even he cannot provide a reliable forecast outside of ruling out the endpoints of the distribution of potential outcomes.

Reliably choosing a single point from a distribution of forecasts that wide and setting policy around it is unwise, particularly for a bureaucracy like the Fed. Remember, this is the same Fed that earlier this year thought there was a zero percent chance it would raise its target rate, yet is now poised to oversee a second rate hike in December. The Fed can’t accurately forecast its own rate target; it should not be expected to be in the AI-forecasting business.

To be fair, Warsh appears to understand this situation. In his opening remarks, he described three illustrative Fed staff scenarios, ranging from broadly shared productivity gains to an AI disappointment, after which the economy recovers without those gains. He also said, “We can’t know the future and ought not to pretend otherwise.”

None of this makes productivity unimportant. It determines how fast the economy can grow, and the Fed is right to study it. But studying productivity is a different task from anchoring rate decisions to forecasts of it.

All of this means the most likely result from the task force will be little actionable material to offer the Federal Open Market Committee. But the entire exercise risks diverting resources away from serious policy improvement. I wrote as much earlier this year:

[O]f the five task forces, this is the one whose payoff to actual policy is least certain, because the central quantity is unknowable with the precision that a rate decision would require. Anchoring policy to a productivity bet risks drawing the Fed’s attention and credibility toward the question it is least equipped to answer, and away from the reforms where the task forces can deliver concrete improvements, namely the balance sheet and the policy framework.

Lawmakers, likely responding to the media buzz around AI, have already devoted too much of their recent oversight of the Fed to AI, at the expense of more pressing monetary policy questions. The Fed should not make the same mistake.

To be clear, this is not an advocacy against the Fed responding to AI altogether. Rather, to highlight that the Fed’s best response to AI is the same as the fix for monetary policy in general: follow a clear monetary policy rule. A rules-based framework ties the rate target to observed economic conditions, such as inflation and unemployment. If AI delivers a productivity boom, the data will show it, and the rule will respond. If regulation holds AI back, the rule will respond to that too. Even for inflation, if AI only leads to relative price changes and the aggregate price level remains unaffected, the rule will advise no rate target changes.

Andreessen’s remarks bolster two key points about monetary policy. First, the Fed does not control everything, and it cannot undo the damage caused by bad policy elsewhere in the economy. Second, because the folks at the Fed cannot know the future, they should stop trying to read tea leaves and commit to a rule. If the rest of the task forces follow these principles when delivering their recommendations, Warsh’s Fed reforms can seriously improve monetary policy.