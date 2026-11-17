Rising health insurance premiums are crowding out wages. In the past year, spending on employee health insurance has grown at twice the rate of wage growth: 6.4 percent vs. 3.1 percent. After inflation, wages shrank (-0.6 percent real growth).

The burden of those rising premiums didn’t fall on employers. It fell on workers, who suffer lower wages and fewer jobs.

In January, Democrats will take control of Congress. They want to lower health care prices, but expanding Medicare would be fiscally irresponsible. Republicans oppose Medicare for All but are otherwise trying to find their way on health care. It would be great if there were a way to cut through the partisan divide and enact reform that would help people.

It turns out, there is an alternative that both Democrats and Republicans can support. Today, the Cato Institute releases Universal Health Accounts: A Politically Feasible Way to Reduce Health-Related Tax Distortions.

The tax break for employee coverage reserves its biggest benefits for the highest earners, imposes its greatest burdens on the lowest earners, and lets employers control everyone’s health dollars.

Universal Health Accounts would cap that tax break while giving all taxpayers universal and equal access to it. Workers in firms that don’t offer coverage would get tax relief. Most workers in firms that offer coverage would see tax relief, too—and all of them would see increases in cash wages, letting them control their health dollars in their own tax-free health account. Workers could then stay in employer plans or choose Exchange or other plans without penalty. It would be their choice. Universal Health Accounts can do all this without increasing or reducing federal tax revenues, spending, or deficits.

Universal Health Accounts would make health care more affordable and universal by driving down prices. That would be both a progressive victory and a conservative one.