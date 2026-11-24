Number 34 in our series of occasional roundups on election law and policy, this time focusing on the aftermath of the midterms:
- Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in July “claimed without evidence that more than 250,000 potential noncitizens were registered to vote in just four states alone.” By Election Eve, full-court press or no, the US Department of Justice had charged only about 236 people with voting-fraud-related offenses across the country since the president took office. [Madeleine Ngo, NYT; David Nakamura and Jeremy Roebuck, Washington Post]
- If you thought for one day that President Trump was really going to accept the voters’ verdict and not go back to stroking his less informed followers with his “rigged election” shtick, well, you thought that for one day. [Jonathan Shorman, News from the States] “At least at the national level, very few high-profile contests were extremely close, leaving less room for legal fights or claims of fraud. The wide margins allowed news organizations to call enough races that it became clear within hours of the first polls closing that Democrats would take control of Congress.” [same author, follow-up]
- Every state provides for one or more kinds of “post-election audit” procedures intended to raise confidence in accuracy levels. Here’s how they work. [Carter Walker, VoteBeat]
- Democrat Mary Peltola projected to win the Alaska Senate race outright, having drawn more votes than the other candidates combined [AP/PBS, earlier on “decoy candidate” controversy], Trump administration asks court to withdraw its suit seeking to block certification in the race and requests that it not face sanctions [brief for US, earlier here (“abusive in its intentions and borders on frivolous in its arguments”) and here, amicus brief filed by colleague Stephen Richer]
- Alaska voters again opted to keep their Final Four/RCV election system, often nodded to favorably in these columns [Joe Lancaster, Reason; newsletter coverage from the pro-Final-Four Institute for Political Innovation]. Four Alaska state legislators, members of the cross-partisan coalitions that have governed both houses in Juneau, describe how the rules have strengthened the state’s culture of cross-partisan cooperation. [Anchorage Daily News] Thomas Phillips, long-serving Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court and a notable figure in that state’s Republican establishment, backs an Alaska-style set of reforms together with easier ballot access for independent and third-party candidates and gerrymandering reform. [NYU Democracy Project]
- “I don’t know where they’re getting their information from, but it’s false. I’m alive. I’m here.” An election board member in Forsyth County, Georgia, used a supposed fraud-finding software tool to challenge dozens of midterm ballots and claimed four were cast by dead people. All four persons are, in fact, alive. [Doug Bock Clark, ProPublica]