Long-standing Department of Justice (DOJ) policy limits investigative actions late in an election season that could influence the vote: “Doing otherwise runs the risk of chilling legitimate voting and campaign activities and of interjecting the investigation itself into ongoing campaigns and the adjudication of any ensuing election contest,” says DOJ’s manual. But—surprise—DHS isn’t DOJ and is free to do all that [Priscilla Alvarez, Tierney Sneed, and Gabe Cohen, CNN; and Associated Press]. The months of ongoing strenuous effort haven’t thus led to much in the way of prosecutions, however [Election Law Blog; and ProPublica].