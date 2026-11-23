On August 24, 2026, President Trump submitted a civilian nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia to Congress. Commonly referred to as a 123 agreement—after Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act of 1954—the deal will take effect after 90 days of continuous congressional session unless Congress blocks it.

To say this is an alarming development is an understatement. Trump’s approval of a civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia is antithetical to American interests. It lacks any tangible benefit for the United States, undermines US nuclear nonproliferation standards, deepens Washington’s commitment to a reckless partner, and risks prolonging the Iran war. The agreement warrants serious congressional scrutiny.

Discussions between the United States and Saudi Arabia over civilian nuclear cooperation date back to 2008, when the George W. Bush administration signed a memorandum of understanding with Riyadh establishing “a comprehensive framework for cooperation in the development of environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure civilian nuclear energy.” Further progress stalled under the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations before gaining new momentum under Joe Biden.

The Biden administration incorporated nuclear cooperation as part of a broader agreement to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. In return for Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords, Washington was offering the kingdom a formal security guarantee and assistance with developing a civilian nuclear program. Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel’s subsequent wars in Gaza and across the region ultimately derailed this effort.

The second Trump administration revived the nuclear element of this broader framework. Trump announced an agreement with the kingdom in late July 2026 and submitted it for congressional review in August. The agreement establishes a 30-year framework for transferring US nuclear materials and equipment to Saudi Arabia to facilitate a civilian nuclear program. Although Trump insisted that the deal requires Riyadh to join the Abraham Accords, the agreement he submitted to Congress has no such provision. Instead, Washington has moved forward with nuclear cooperation while demanding virtually nothing in return.

There is no strategic incentive for the United States to enter such an accord with Saudi Arabia—whether Riyadh joins the Abraham Accords or not. Broadly speaking, there are three problems with the current agreement:

1. The Deal Poses Significant Proliferation Risks

The agreement undermines longstanding American nonproliferation standards and risks accelerating a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has long sought to develop a complete nuclear fuel cycle, including the ability to enrich uranium domestically. The agreement creates a potential route to enrichment on Saudi soil, initially below 5 percent but potentially reaching 20 percent with further review and approval. Riyadh maintains that its nuclear ambitions are for strictly civilian purposes, but the ability to enrich uranium would give Saudi Arabia the means to produce weapons-grade material, either secretly over time or through a rapid effort to build a bomb.

Saudi Arabia’s own leadership has given Washington ample reason for concern. In 2018, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned that the kingdom would acquire nuclear weapons if Iran did so. A September 2026 US intelligence assessment concluded that Riyadh has not ruled out developing nuclear weapons.

The terms of the agreement also represent a dramatic departure from previous American nonproliferation standards. Under its 2009 agreement with Washington, the UAE permanently renounced uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing—provisions commonly associated with the so-called Gold Standard. Under the current agreement, Saudi Arabia would face no comparable prohibition. Nor does it require Riyadh to adopt the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which gives inspectors greater authority to investigate possible undeclared nuclear activities—something even Iran agreed to under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The implications of this agreement extend beyond Riyadh and risk prompting a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. The UAE negotiated the right to revisit its agreement should Washington offer another Middle Eastern country more favorable terms, meaning that a Saudi exception could prompt Abu Dhabi to reconsider its own restrictions. Additionally, such preferential treatment would likely encourage other regional governments to press Washington for similar concessions. Ultimately, Washington risks weakening the nonproliferation standards it has spent decades promoting, potentially opening the door to further nuclear proliferation across the Middle East.

2. The Deal Further Entangles Washington with Riyadh

The agreement deepens US commitments to Saudi Arabia despite a fundamental disconnect between American and Saudi interests and values. It is rooted in the flawed premise that Saudi Arabia is an asset to the United States. Any other country with Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses, authoritarian rule, and destabilizing conduct abroad would not be a serious contender for extraordinary nuclear concessions.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most autocratic countries on the planet: Freedom House ranks it as worse than Russia and on par with China. America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia epitomizes the myth of authoritarian stability that has underpinned US foreign policy in the Middle East for decades. This myth holds that autocratic rulers are the best guarantors of American interests in the region. This account gets things backward: rather than being the solution to the region’s problems, these actors are responsible for producing and exacerbating many of the greatest underlying problems in the Middle East. By supporting these actors, Washington generates an unnecessary stake in the survival of specific regimes while fostering anti-Americanism in the region by making the United States complicit in, if not responsible for, these policies.

Riyadh has proved equally aggressive abroad. The kingdom is involved in almost every conflict zone and geopolitical fault line spanning the greater Middle East. Unwavering US support has emboldened Saudi Arabia, allowing the kingdom to pursue reckless policies, knowing that the United States will come to its aid and will not hold it responsible. Yemen is a case in point. In 2015, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with American support, launched a military intervention that destroyed the country. The conflict killed an estimated 400,000 people, produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, strengthened al-Qaeda’s local affiliate, and saw American-supplied weapons end up in the hands of terrorist organizations. Renewed fighting in Yemen is a reminder that the consequences of Saudi Arabia’s military adventurism are far from over.

Granting Saudi Arabia such a concession would amount to an implicit security guarantee: once the United States has invested so heavily in a Saudi nuclear program, Washington would face enormous pressure to protect those facilities in the event of domestic instability or regional conflict. It would further entangle the United States with Saudi policy and hand Riyadh a significant source of leverage over Washington, allowing it to threaten further nuclear advances to extract more concessions.

Saudi Arabia’s record hardly warrants further American concessions—least of all nuclear concessions. But Washington remains wedded to the notion that advancing US interests requires accommodating Riyadh’s demands, despite the relationship’s dubious strategic value. Washington should be distancing itself from such actors, not helping them develop nuclear programs.

3. The Deal Makes Ending the Iran War More Difficult

Perhaps most remarkably, Washington is facilitating Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions while waging a war against Iran ostensibly intended to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons (the irony is that Washington itself helped launch Iran’s civilian nuclear program in the 1950s). This will only make ending the current war more difficult.

Despite the war, Iran still possesses nearly 1,000 pounds of Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) enriched to 60 percent purity—close to the 90 percent required for a weapon—and 440 pounds enriched to 20 percent. US intelligence suggests that the war has not significantly degraded the program. When the war ends, Iran will retain the technological expertise and likely the materials necessary to sustain its nuclear program.

Washington’s approach to Iran and Saudi Arabia is fundamentally at odds. It insists that Tehran accept American demands regarding its nuclear program while offering Saudi Arabia—Iran’s longstanding geopolitical rival—a potential path to enriching uranium domestically. Why would Iranian leaders negotiate on their nuclear program when the United States is ready to hand Saudi Arabia such capabilities? Such inconsistencies make an eventual diplomatic settlement more elusive, particularly as a growing constituency within Tehran views potential weaponization as the only reliable means of deterring another attack.

Reaching a negotiated settlement with Iran will require the United States to convince Tehran that diplomacy offers a viable alternative to war. Expanding nuclear cooperation with Riyadh in the middle of a war against Iran sends the opposite signal. Helping Saudi Arabia develop capabilities that could eventually support a weapons program is likely to further erode Tehran’s confidence in diplomacy and strengthen the ranks of those arguing against compromise.

The US-Saudi nuclear agreement is another example of a US Middle East policy that has spun out of control. Washington is assuming unnecessary risks with no discernible payoff for the United States.