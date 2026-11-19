I had the pleasure of hosting one of Cato’s policy forums earlier this week. Our online forum asked: “Should we expand the Supreme Court?” You can watch the forum here. The webinar featured Professor Stephen Feldman of the University of Wyoming College of Law as well as Roman Buhler, head of the Madison Coalition. Feldman favors Supreme Court expansion (he wrote a book on the topic); Buhler opposes it.

I want to recap our discussion of a central problem of Supreme Court expansion: Once it starts, where will it stop? The allure of Supreme Court expansion reminds me of Lay’s famous potato chip slogan: “I betcha can’t eat just one!” Or, as I put it to Feldman and Buhler:

It seems to me that there might be a danger of a kind of cascade effect if we expand the Supreme Court. If we have one group of people that successfully expands the number of justices to, say, 13, you might in the future have some sort of a partisan shift in Congress, and those new members of Congress might say, “Well, we have a 13-member court and it’s not working out so well for us. Maybe we should expand the number of justices to 25.” Can you say anything about the possibility of opening up the doors to a dynamic of continued expansion? And if you see that as a danger, what ought to be done about that?

Here’s Feldman’s answer:

Yeah, I think that’s a really crucial question, and it’s a criticism of Court expansion that’s often raised. In terms of the likelihood of a spiral of court expansion, or sort of tit-for-tat retribution, you know, if the Democrats do it, then the Republicans would do it, and vice versa, the way I’m looking at Court expansion, such a spiral probably would not occur.… If the Democrats hold control of the House and the Senate in 2028 and then also gain the White House, that would be a situation where we could have court expansion, where the Democrats would control all the levers in terms of what’s needed to expand the Court by statute. But if they did so, they should not only expand the Court. After expanding the Court and changing the dynamics of the Court’s decisionmaking, they should then pass laws to protect voting rights and democracy and to stop extreme gerrymandering, basically to clean up the democratic process and make it more fair and open. I think that eliminating gerrymandering in particular would greatly decrease polarization between Democrats and Republicans, so the two parties would more likely be less extreme and would be closer together. And if the Republicans at some point then had a total sweep, you know, somewhere down the line, whatever year it might be, where they control the House, the Senate and the White House, so they could implement Court expansion if they wanted to, it would be a totally different Republican Party. It wouldn’t be the Republican Party we have today. I think we probably could agree they would probably try for Court expansion if they thought they needed it. But the Republican Party that might exist at that point in time, somewhere down the road, that could control the Senate, House, and presidency very well might not look at the situation and say, you know what, maybe we better expand the Court. It could be a different Republican Party. But let’s just say it’s still possible. It might happen. I’m making an argument that’s largely based on conjecture. So then we would have an expanding Court, even larger than 13. And that might not be such a bad thing. First of all, many other nations, including democracies, have much larger apex or constitutional courts. The United States is somewhat anomalous in having such a small Court. And if we did have such a large Court, we could have panels of justices chosen, like in any of the circuit courts of appeal, where you have many judges and different panels are selected to hear different cases. And if the Court expansion did at some point become a problem, like it seemed to be getting out of hand, then people in Congress, Democrats and Republicans together, could try to work out a solution. They could set a final number, maybe an even number of justices, so neither one side nor the other would have an advantage. Or, of course, many other Court reforms are floating around: term limits and things like that. But again, hopefully, if there was more protection of the democratic process, there’d be less polarization, and Democrats and Republicans could work together to solve the problem of an ever-expanding Court, if it did come to that. Although, again, I think that’s less likely than having it just stop at 13.

Buhler viewed Feldman’s scenario as far too rosy:

Well, as someone who served for 14 years as senior counsel for the House of Representatives, I think I can say that I have some practical experience with how politicians work. And I think Steve has too much faith.… I think first, he has faith that somehow, if politicians are unleashed, they will make the world more bipartisan and less partisan. If you’re a Democrat in Texas or a Republican in California, the experience of dealing with politicians there might lead you to a different conclusion. I don’t think it’s very safe to say that we are entering an era of less polarization. I think we could be entering an era of more polarization, more paranoia. And if one side has packed the Court, the other side is going to be eager to respond. I think the second area is that Steve has confidence that the future of the Republican Party is going to be more mild and less aggressive. And I think there is a strong argument that in the current environment, the Republican Party may become more partisan, more aggressive, more combative. As someone who’s watched both Republican and Democratic politics for years, it is difficult for me to imagine a Republican Party that would not respond to an expansion by Democrats by expanding the Court themselves. I mean, you look at what Democrats now use as their arguments for expanding the Court, and they cite past Republican abuses. I think there is a near certainty that the Republican Party, or if it’s not the Republican Party, some future opposition party, will, if the precedent is established to expand the Court, if they’re frustrated with the Court’s decisions, use that precedent to expand the Court in the future.

An old Danish proverb comes to mind: Prediction is difficult, especially about the future. I have personally become increasingly skeptical about the ability of very smart people to predict future political outcomes. (About 10 years ago, just after Donald Trump was first elected to the presidency, a good number of people told me that they had long predicted that electoral result. I continue to suspect that many of them were lying.)

If I understand Feldman correctly, he is arguing that a damaging spiral of court-packing “probably” wouldn’t happen because of two controversial predictions about the future. First, he suggests that the first episode of court-packing would likely change the character of America’s political system so as to make it less polarized and less partisan. Second, he suggests that such a cycle might not be so bad—consider the fact, Feldman says, that lots of other countries have more than 13 seats on their highest court.

However, Buhler provided some powerful reasons for skepticism about Feldman’s first prediction: It is unlikely that Supreme Court expansion would have a pacifying effect. On the contrary, it seems much more likely that the primary effect of Supreme Court expansion would be to further inflame partisan passions—with the ultimate consequence of more and more expansions. And whether or not the Court is subjected to just one little expansion or multiple waves of it, I think the pastel portrait of expansion that Feldman provided overlooks the damage it would do to judicial review.

Indeed, it looks to me like Feldman’s suggestion that we could split the Court into multiple panels would further degrade judicial review: If the nation’s highest court were to be split into multiple panels—such that different Supreme Court panels could reasonably be expected to deliver different decisional results—then taking a case all the way to the Supreme Court would bear more and more resemblance to a roll of the dice. Judicial review will lose much of its value if the Court’s decisions are just a function of the roiling composition of the bench. In short, expansion presents a big risk because it invites retaliation, and the best-case scenarios for it depend on assumptions that nobody can verify.

The Current State of the Expansion Debate

Will next year’s Democratic policymakers follow through on the expansion recommendations that this year’s Democratic policymakers have proposed? My colleagues at Cato have varied opinions about how likely it is that a new Congress will try to change the institution of the Court. I think some kind of congressional outside-the-box attempt to change the composition of the Court is quite likely: Perhaps its advocates will call for some version of Supreme Court term limits that, in effect, rapidly force incumbent justices out; perhaps they will call for some sort of involuntary ascension to senior status for long-serving justices, such that in certain circumstances, their votes will no longer be counted.

Notably, Andy Craig made a case for Supreme Court expansion earlier this year in the Unpopulist but added that it might be conjoined with other Court reforms. (One large difficulty of his proposal is that it consists of a congressional bargain that includes terms that Congress cannot fulfil—namely, the ratification of a constitutional amendment.) In a series of increasingly acid exchanges, I responded to Craig here, to which he responded here, and to which I most recently responded here. I am afraid that those who read my final response may be reminded of Blaise Pascal’s famous observation: “I would have written you a shorter letter, but I did not have the time.”

Craig’s case for expansion is driven by his broadly negative assessment of several of the Court’s recent decisions: He argues that the Roberts Court is in crisis—producing decisions that are increasingly poorly crafted, partisan, and reckless—such that its legitimacy is “in large part, already gone.” I will not rehash my criticisms of that perspective here, but of course Craig’s view is far from universal.

In contrast, Professor Will Baude argued in the New York Times earlier this week that given “the circumstances of the second Trump term, the Supreme Court is doing amazingly well. If anything, it deserves our celebration, not our condemnation.” The strongest parts of Baude’s piece underscore that the Roberts Court has continued to demonstrate its independence by checking Congress and the presidency—even though one downside of such independence is that the Court has intermittently offended some observers on both the left and the right.

Of course, the Court has flaws, but I think Baude’s perspective is closer to the truth. He argues that the chief virtue of small structural changes to the Court is that they could serve as a placebo: Minor changes such as gift caps and modest term limits might be mostly harmless, and they might also make many more people feel better about the Court. There is something to that. In contrast, expanding the number of seats on the Supreme Court is too much like playing with fire in a kerosene-soaked room. Once the first match is lit, the fire could easily grow out of control.