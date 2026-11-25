At the Cato Institute’s virtual 40th Annual Monetary Conference, “The State of Monetary Policy after 40 Years” (September 8, 2022), the former governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, called for a “common sense” monetary policy. He pointed to three lessons that should have been learned during 1982–2022. Since his remarks have not appeared in print, I think it is instructive to summarize his thinking and bring it to the attention of all interested in improving the conduct of monetary policy.

Inflation targeting should not be seen as “a theory of the monetary transmission mechanism or how inflation gets determined.” Rather, it is “a way of helping central banks to make decisions about monetary policy.” The early success of inflation targeting turned into “a rather precise, indeed hubristic view that central banks can control inflation closely,” which “led to mistakes in 2020 and 2021.” As King notes, “By engaging in substantial amounts of quantitative easing (QE), … central banks injected large amounts of money into the economy. In the United States, broad money rose at the fastest rate since the Second World War.” Moreover, “the monetary stimulus exacerbated the problem created by the excessive fiscal stimulus.”

Second Lesson

“Money matters. It’s slightly bizarre for a central bank to stop thinking in terms of money when inflation is, by definition, a nominal phenomenon. You can’t explain inflation in a model with only real variables.” Nevertheless, “central banks have been seduced by the idea that inflation can be explained solely by expectations, which in turn are determined by the inflation target.” According to King, “This is hubris. It’s a failure of common sense. Why should expectations be anchored to the target when inflation is rising rapidly, and central banks argue that the rise in inflation is purely transitory and appear complacent in terms of their response?”

King recounts that when he was at the Bank of England, “The staff would prepare forecasts of inflation for different paths of interest rates. No matter what path was chosen, inflation always came back to 2 percent in the median term. Why? Because the model said it had to return to the target.” Excessive US money growth “should have been a warning sign” of rising inflation.

He worries “that intellectual hubris among the economics profession has led to the abandonment of the old and rather common-sense view that inflation reflects too much money chasing too few goods. In the pandemic, the response of governments and businesses ensured that there were too few goods, and central banks ensured that there was too much money. The result, higher core inflation, was both predictable and predicted.”

King recognizes that “the unfortunate obsession of the earlier US monetarist community with a monetary base has in part been responsible for the belief that inflation can be explained solely in terms of real variables, with the quick addition of an inflation target.” From his perspective, “An analysis of monetary developments, especially broad money, should be part of a narrative which central banks convey to explain their actions.” In particular, “central banks should be much clearer that QE is money printing.”

Third Lesson

The final lesson King provides is that, “The misuse of models has led to hubris about the ability of monetary policy to fine-tune inflation. Models … provide useful insights, but they’re not descriptions of the world. The world is far too complex and uncertain to be captured by any model.”

The Fed’s “search for new policy tools to fine-tune inflation,” King argues, “gave birth to forward guidance, yield curve control, asymmetric flexible average inflation targeting, and excessive focus on point forecasts.” His hope is that “these developments can now be consigned to footnotes in monetary history.”

Restoring Credibility

The Fed’s failure to achieve long-run price stability under a pure fiat money regime has undermined its credibility. However, that failure reflects a larger credibility problem from King’s standpoint—namely, the “intellectual failures” that “rest fairly and squarely on the attempt by the economics profession to set monetary policy in their model and not in the world.” For King, “The immediate challenge is that, having allowed core inflation to rise and with an exceptionally tight labor market, it’s probably necessary now to restore central bank credibility by bringing inflation down—even if that means a recession.”

King is a proponent of “constrained discretion.” He could go further and argue for a genuine monetary rule. As Karl Brunner, cofounder of the Shadow Open Market Committee, argued long ago (see Dorn 2018: 82):

We suffer neither under total ignorance nor do we enjoy full knowledge. Our life moves in a grey zone of partial knowledge and partial ignorance. More particularly, the products emerging from our professional work reveal a wide range of diffuse uncertainty about the detailed response structure of the economy.… A nonactivist [rules-based] regime emerges under the circumstances … as the safest strategy. It does not assure us that economic fluctuations will be avoided. But it will assure us that monetary policymaking does not impose additional uncertainties … on the market place.

That advice would be a good starting point in thinking about a “common sense” monetary policy, as Fed chair Kevin Warsh reexamines the monetary framework.