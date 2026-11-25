This summer, the Trump administration canceled funding for previously allocated teen pregnancy prevention. Perhaps they should consider new evidence that analyzes increased legal access to “the pill” for minors.

finds that legal access to the pill improved infant health two generations later, with the strongest effects observed among black families. Among infants born to black mothers, those whose maternal grandmothers had legal access to the pill as minors had higher birth weights, lower rates of low birth weight, and higher fetal growth.

The study

When the third generation (i.e., the granddaughters of those who first gained access to the pill),

became mothers themselves, they had higher educational attainment, used prenatal care more consistently, and spaced births farther apart.

Fewer instances of lower birth weight aren’t only a positive health outcome: the

gains [also] have meaningful economic implications. … Using medical spending estimates … we estimate that this reduction translates to approximately $113.8 million to $115.3 million in reduced short-term medical costs in 2025 dollars.

Overall, the