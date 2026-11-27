In the early morning hours of October 18, 2017, an FBI SWAT team broke down the front door of the Atlanta home Curtrina Martin shared with her partner, Hilliard Cliatt, and her seven-year-old son. Curtrina and Hilliard hid in their bedroom closet as agents in helmets and ballistic vests stormed into their room with rifles. Across the hall, Curtrina’s son lay awake and terrified. After dragging Hilliard out of the closet and handcuffing him on the bedroom floor, Special Agent Lawrence Guerra noticed that Hilliard didn’t match the description of the man they had come to arrest. That man lived three houses away, on a different street. Agent Guerra had a GPS, a phone with Google Maps, and text alerts pinging the target’s location every fifteen minutes. Still, no one checked the address before breaking in.

A mistaken house raid is not a protected policy judgment. The Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”) waives the United States’ sovereign immunity for the negligent actions of its employees, subject to thirteen exceptions. In 1974, after federal agents raided two wrong homes in Collinsville, Illinois, Congress amended the FTCA to allow suits for certain torts committed by federal law enforcement officers. Congress left intact the discretionary-function exception, which protects the government from claims based on a federal employee’s policy judgments. The Supreme Court observed that some legislators may have thought no further amendment was needed because “no other exception would shield the government from liability for wrong-house raids.”

Curtrina Hilliard and Curtrina’s son sued under the FTCA, but the panel held that the discretionary-function exception barred their claims. It “reluctantly” concluded it could not revisit circuit precedent on whether the exception shields unconstitutional conduct. However, all three judges joined a concurrence calling this case “a good vehicle” for reconsideration.

Cato filed an amicus brief, joined by the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) and the Rutherford Institute, asking the court to grant en banc rehearing and hold that discretion in conducting a raid does not shield a failure to confirm the address before entering.