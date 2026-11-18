Scholars at Cato have frequently written and spoken about our concerns regarding foreign governments’ efforts to censor American speech, directly or indirectly. Such censorship can take the form of the “Brussels effect,” in which European Union laws like the Digital Services Act shape the content moderation decisions of global companies, or of Brazilian authorities demanding that platforms engage in politically motivated, secretive takedowns of speech, including of speakers in the US, under threat of being banned in Brazil.

The question is how the US government should respond when such regimes target American speakers and platforms. Heavy-handed government responses such as tariffs or punishing companies that comply with foreign censorship will cause greater harm to Americans, including American companies that never asked to be targets of foreign censorship. But doing nothing leaves Americans and US companies alone to face the coercion of foreign governments.

GRANITE-style bills offer an alternative. Two federal proposals, the GRANITE Act (H.R. 10174 and its Senate companion, S. 5478) and the HOMEFRONT Act (H.R. 10309), are getting renewed attention in light of continuing foreign threats to Americans’ speech. These bills give Americans both a sword and a shield to fend off foreign censorship without the counterproductive harms of more aggressive options.

The GRANITE Shield

All versions of GRANITE contain a provision that protects Americans from foreign legal attempts to punish or suppress their speech. The federal bills amend Title 28 of the US Code to prevent US courts from recognizing or enforcing any foreign judgment or order that would censor, restrict, threaten, or chill speech otherwise protected by the First Amendment.

This shield builds on a 2010 law known as the SPEECH Act, which bars US courts from recognizing foreign defamation judgments that punish speech protected under US defamation law. By requiring that any foreign judgment against American speech meet the First Amendment standard, GRANITE-style bills let Americans easily rebuff foreign attempts to punish speech in the US. Such a shield is a natural expansion of the SPEECH Act, more fully protecting Americans and American platforms.

A Potentially Double-Edged Sword

HOMEFRONT and GRANITE, however, take different approaches to the sword provisions, and both depart from earlier GRANITE bills considered in several states. But every version of the sword allows foreign governments to be sued for attempting to censor Americans’ speech. Both federal bills do so by creating a private right of action that allows targets of censorship to bring a case against their foreign government aggressor. GRANITE allows suits whenever an American has been formally punished or served with an order or demand by a foreign state. HOMEFRONT’s right of action is limited to when a punishment is issued by a foreign court.

The bills make such suits possible by creating an exception to the concept of foreign sovereign immunity, which generally holds that a government is not subject to the jurisdiction of foreign courts. This exception is narrow, limited to defending Americans’ First Amendment rights. Other governments could retaliate in kind by trying to hold American government officials responsible for online speech, but those suits would serve censorship rather than expression, which would only sharpen the contrast in expressive freedom between the US and other nations.

The bills differ mainly in the remedies they offer. HOMEFRONT and the different versions of GRANITE all allow a court to issue a declaratory judgment, which simply lets a US court tell a foreign censor that a given censorship attempt is invalid and unenforceable.

The original GRANITE Act in Wyoming would have allowed US courts to award statutory damages of at least $1 million or the maximum fine threatened by the foreign state, whichever is greater. This construction allows targeted platforms facing large foreign fines to recoup those penalties in full in US courts, creating a strong incentive for Americans to defend their speech, as well as for creative litigation in many more cases. As others have pointed out, such a provision could invite as much abuse as protection.

HOMEFRONT keeps monetary damages but scales them back to $25,000 plus reasonable attorney’s fees. HOMEFRONT also allows for injunctive relief, ordering the foreign censor to cease and desist its efforts in that case. The damages still provide some compensation to Americans wronged by foreign censors, but with less potential for abuse.

The federal GRANITE Act proposals in the House and Senate provide only declaratory relief, the most restrained approach. It creates little incentive for abuse but may also deter less.

Since GRANITE aims to avoid the collateral harms of blunter policy options and builds on the SPEECH Act, the same formula that worked there would likely be a good starting point. The SPEECH Act lets those who successfully fight a foreign defamation judgment recover reasonable attorney’s fees, an approach that sits between those of HOMEFRONT and GRANITE. Congress can always add penalties later if declaratory judgments and attorney’s fees prove insufficient to deter foreign governments, so starting with GRANITE plus attorney’s fees is the most consistent approach.

Final Considerations

Other differences between the bills matter too. The federal GRANITE bills are simpler than HOMEFRONT, and, as with Section 230, there can be benefits to laws that are not overly complex. But HOMEFRONT adds several valuable provisions. For example, it bars US courts from enforcing a foreign judgment or order that would hold platforms liable for speech shielded by Section 230, again expanding on a provision in the SPEECH Act.

The bill also makes clear that no US person can be extradited to a foreign country on the basis of constitutionally protected speech. This matters because even officials in democratic countries like the UK have threatened Americans with jail time for protected speech. HOMEFRONT also creates a public database of foreign censorship attempts, adding transparency as another deterrent to foreign censorship. If Congress starts with GRANITE, any of these provisions would be modest but worthwhile additions.

GRANITE-style bills also have limits. Companies with assets and personnel in foreign countries can have those operations directly targeted by foreign governments and courts. GRANITE bills cannot protect companies that maintain such a foreign presence. But GRANITE does protect platforms without a foreign presence, which may encourage some companies to withdraw their physical presence from censorious countries. Those companies can keep serving users there unless and until local authorities order internet service providers to block them for refusing to comply with censorship orders. Such blocking would make clear that it is foreign governments, not US platforms or policies, that are censoring the internet.

Ultimately, each company must decide which course to pursue, but GRANITE-style bills provide a safe haven for companies that choose to operate from the US. The GRANITE Act would protect the speech of all Americans regardless of political viewpoint and provide targeted relief. As policymakers consider legislation in the lame-duck session or the next Congress, deterring censorship, both foreign and domestic, should be something we can all agree on.