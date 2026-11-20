In most areas of life, when something isn’t working, we look for a better option. In K–12 education, though, children are assigned to public schools based on where they live—and if that school isn’t a good fit, the child is generally seen as the problem. School choice is changing that by expanding access to alternative learning environments. But educational freedom changes lives only if parents and teachers know what options exist, which is why Cato’s Friday Feature highlights the schools, policies, and organizations bringing those choices within reach.

For Nick Grenier, founder of Natural Leaders, a love of nature began early. Growing up in New York City, he attended a Waldorf school that emphasized hands-on learning and daily time outdoors in Central Park. When he later transferred to a local public school, recess meant a fenced-in blacktop instead of grass and trees. The contrast left a lasting impression.

“I always wanted to be out in nature. That was always my happy place,” he recalls. “There was a lot of kind of tension and turmoil between my wanting to have that freedom to be out in the natural world versus having to sit at a desk in school and do what people were telling me to do.”

After his family moved to Maryland, Nick spent his free time exploring nearby woods, building forts, and learning wilderness skills. Books by naturalist Tom Brown Jr. inspired him to learn tracking, shelter building, and other outdoor skills. He later participated in the Kamana Naturalist Training Program, a home-study course to help people become skilled naturalists, and found mentors who deepened his understanding of nature-based education.

Years later, Nick worked for Ancestral Knowledge, a nonprofit offering outdoor programs for homeschoolers and summer campers. After four years there, he decided to branch out on his own to build a career that could support his growing family.

Nick also began questioning whether his students were learning as much as they could. “I had really grown in all of the different things that I had been teaching,” he says. “But some of my students that were in my groups that had been with me long-term, I felt like they didn’t seem to have grown as much as I would have liked for them to have over that same time period.” He thought they might learn more if they had more ownership and responsibility.

That realization helped shape Natural Leaders, which Nick launched in its current student-led format in 2017. Rather than having instructors handle everything, he created rotating leadership roles that put students in charge of planning and running activities.

Each week, students receive assignments to prepare for their next meeting. One might serve as the naturalist, researching and presenting information about a plant or animal. Another becomes the safety officer, while others take responsibility for games, storytelling, or coordinating the day’s activities. Instructors provide guidance, but students help create the experience.

A typical day begins with a student-led game such as tail tag or fire in the forest. Afterward, students might give short presentations before hiking into the woods for hands-on activities. Depending on the season and the group’s interests, they could carve wooden chopsticks, build shelters, make baskets, practice building fires, or construct rafts.

There’s also plenty of unstructured time for exploration and play. Kids might work on forts, investigate a creek, or pursue projects sparked by their own curiosity. On a recent visit to his son’s group, one boy had made a bow and arrow. “He’d taken a branch and just put a string on it,” Nick explains. “And he had duct tape, and he made a little arrow. He taped a rock arrowhead onto it and made duct tape fletching [the little fins on the back of an arrow], and he was shooting it.”

Another boy had found a heart-shaped rock and wanted to give it to his mom. “I suggested maybe he can make some natural fiber cordage and put it on a little necklace,” Nick says. “So we went and found a dead pawpaw tree that one of the kids had cut down previously and pulled the bark off of it and put it in the creek to soak. And then I talked to the instructor, and probably next week their skill is going to be making cordage, making rope, you know, out of that bark.”

Natural Leaders primarily serves homeschoolers ages 7 and older, with most participants between 8 and 12. The program has grown considerably since its early days. Nick estimates that around 200 children currently participate weekly at multiple locations throughout Northern Virginia and the surrounding region. Groups meet once a week throughout the school year, generally with the same instructor and at the same location. Some locations offer multiple groups, allowing students to be divided by age. It also offers weeklong summer programs so children who attend conventional schools can also experience it.

For Nick, the goal goes beyond teaching survival skills. He wants children to develop independence, leadership, and a deeper relationship with the natural world. “It’s a way to integrate with nature,” he says. “We’re just detached from this primal experience of what it means to be a part of the world around us, to feel like a participant in nature.”

Nick has had inquiries from people around the country who are interested in bringing Natural Leaders to their areas, which he’d love to do. As the program approaches its 10-year anniversary, he’s figuring out what steps are needed to expand into new regions while maintaining its distinctive approach, including the student leadership aspect.

“There’s definitely demand in a lot of different places,” he says. “We’re trying to figure that out—how do we establish and create all the processes that are needed to ensure that if we start new branches in these other areas, that everything is going to be done the way that it should be done?”