In most areas of life, when something isn’t working, we look for a better option. In K–12 education, though, children are assigned to public schools based on where they live—and if that school isn’t a good fit, the child is generally seen as the problem. School choice is changing that by expanding access to alternative learning environments. But educational freedom changes lives only if parents and teachers know what options exist, which is why Cato’s Friday Feature highlights the schools, policies, and organizations bringing those choices within reach.

When Jill Haskins stepped away from leading a microschool and decided to homeschool her son in January 2025, she had no intention of starting another microschool. But other families began asking if she could teach their children, too. Before long, she had five students learning in her living room.

“I literally started in my living room with five desks, two textbooks, a handful of novels, and a really junky 10-year-old printer,” she recalls.

By May, enrollment had grown to 11 students, and she knew she needed a separate space. That August, Kainos Microschool opened in a former vape shop in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with 20 students. Enrollment quickly climbed to 25, and by December, Jill had a waiting list.

Today, Kainos serves 31 full-time and three part-time students in grades 1–12. The school recently expanded into an adjoining space, but it’s not approved for educational occupancy, so it can only be used for things like lunch, breaks, and independent work. Jill hopes to move into a larger facility and reach 40 students next year.

Like many microschools, Kainos uses small groups so students can work at their individual academic levels rather than strictly by age. A fourth grader and a ninth grader might be learning the same math concepts. Jill acknowledges some of the older kids were embarrassed to be with the younger kids at first. But once they see everyone is working at different levels, it’s not an issue.

“We were really intentional in fostering that relationship with our kids, a community where we’re all different. We all have strengths and weaknesses, and there’s nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed of,” Jill explains.

The approach extends beyond academics. One student who uses a wheelchair described Kainos to his mother as a school of misfits. Although Jill initially disliked the description, she realized he meant that he felt accepted. “We work really hard—whether it’s physical or emotional or mental or academic—we work really hard in providing an inclusive environment, and I think it’s paying off,” Jill adds.

Students begin their days with classroom chores and independent academic work, receiving individualized help from teachers as needed. Afternoons feature project-based learning, hands-on science and history, and student-directed projects called “side quests.” Students have pursued interests ranging from fashion design to filmmaking, presenting their projects to families at showcases.

Affordability remains a challenge. Annual tuition is $8,000, including fees. Kainos is accredited and eligible to participate in Indiana’s voucher program, but Jill has chosen not to due to the accompanying regulations and reporting requirements. However, she does participate in the state’s education savings account (ESA) program for students with special needs, which doesn’t have a similar regulatory burden. Approximately half of the students use the ESA, and around half are privately funded.

“I’m so thankful for it because it provides access for so many of our families that wouldn’t be able to access it,” Jill says. But she worries about depending too heavily on government programs that could change.

For anyone considering a similar venture, Jill is encouraging but realistic. “Buckle up. It is a wild ride,” she says, recalling a difficult week recently where she had to make several hard decisions on her own as an independent microschool. “It’s a lot of work, but if you have the grit and determination to make it work and you have the family and community support behind you, the kids are—even if you don’t have those things—the kids are worth it. But those are the things that will make it successful.”