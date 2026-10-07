Recently, both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz directly rejected the American notion of free speech.

Macron declared American free speech “the opposite of free speech.” In Macron’s view, free speech is free only if it is limited by “the freedom of others and respect for a common framework.” Macron went on to compare insults to physically striking others, citing the need for the government to stop both.

For his part, Merz frustratedly brushed off a question about anonymous informants and journalists by saying, “Please, nobody come to me with free speech. This has nothing more to do with free speech.” He derided free speech as a “libertarian” view from parts of the US that was incompatible with functioning liberal democracies.

It’s worth taking a moment to thank these European leaders for their honesty. For a long time, Europeans would respond to questions about free speech by saying that, of course, they have free speech, just with a few things off limits. These assertions often went unchallenged in polite company until Vice President JD Vance It’s worth taking a moment to thank these European leaders for their honesty. For a long time, Europeans would respond to questions about free speech by saying that, of course, they have free speech, just with a few things off limits. These assertions often went unchallenged in polite company until Vice President JD Vance bluntly called out Europeans for their failings at the Munich Security Conference in 2025.

So the recent statements from Macron and Merz attacking free speech are best viewed not so much as a radical change as a forthright admission of the free speech recession already underway. Fundamentally, the European conception of free speech is one in which the government determines the bounds of speech. It may legislate and regulate with due process, following the pattern of liberal democracy, even as it strips away the core liberal value of individual rights and liberties.

And while these statements come from establishment parties and the tools of censorship have generally been used to target dissenting and nonmainstream viewpoints, it’s not entirely clear that these dissenters are robust defenders of free speech. For example, the Alternative for Germany, the German Greens, the French National Rally, and other smaller parties have used existing laws or called for new laws to silence speech. Political parties of all stripes certainly want free speech for their views, but frequently want to limit the expression of their opponents.

Thankfully, the US conception of free speech is not bound by what any government thinks should be allowed. The First Amendment is as blunt as European politicians when it says that “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”

The Supreme Court has set a high bar, then, for the types of speech that may be regulated, including true threats, imminent incitement to violence, and defamatory statements about public figures made with actual malice. The First Amendment leaves it to the American people to decide for themselves what they find laudable or hateful, what is true or false, and whom they listen to or whom they will shun.

But we must not merely rely on the law here. It is the American belief in liberty that keeps free speech alive in our policies and laws. European leaders may mean it derisively, but it is true that this staunch belief in individual liberty and free speech has been a distinctively American and libertarian one. As Americans, we should cherish our belief in free speech that has served Americans of all viewpoints in so many ways.

And that means taking a closer look at the expressive impact of our policymakers’ considerations. It is telling that many of the bills that seek to regulate online speech look an awful lot like the European approach. Before supporting bills targeting online speech that we think is harmful to kids, bad for society, or deleterious to democracy, we would do well to consider how many of these bills empower the government to determine the bounds of acceptable speech.