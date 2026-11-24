After Republicans lost both chambers of Congress in the recent midterms, Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war, attempting to distance himself from the president on a decision most voters now see as a mistake. Since then, the administration has softened its tone, with President Trump saying Iran is militarily finished and the war could end soon.

The most frequently stated justification for the war is preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This potential benefit does not, by itself, make war a sensible policy; any such case must also address the likely costs. Experience so far suggests these are substantial.

Over the last nine months, the military operation has cost at least $47 billion in taxpayer money, 23 American service members have died , and over 860 have been wounded. And that’s only the budget number. Once you count higher oil prices, inflation, and slower growth, University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers estimates the war will cost “hundreds of billions of dollars, and very possibly trillions.” As of August 19, Americans had paid nearly $90 billion more for gas and diesel due to higher fuel prices, and recent polls show that almost 60% of Americans disapprove of the war.

But set aside, for the moment, the cost-benefit ratio and ask a more fundamental question: is there a major benefit, for the United States or its allies, from keeping Iran nuke-free?

The United States, Russia, China, and many other countries have nuclear weapons; yet no country has used one since 1945. The most likely explanation is mutually assured destruction (MAD), a military strategy where one attack triggers an overwhelming counterattack, discouraging any side from using its nuclear capabilities.

A good example of MAD is the Cuban Missile Crisis, in which the Soviet Union secretly placed nuclear missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles from Florida. No missiles were launched, and both sides eventually backed down because any military escalation risked devastating both countries. Even though the US had a 17-to‑1 advantage in nuclear weapons, it still did not strike vulnerable Soviet missile sites. Even just the fear of one missile hitting an American city was sufficient to deter the US from striking first.

A nuclear weapon could even make Iran feel secure enough to rely less on proxy terrorist groups. Iran can’t match the US or Israel militarily, so it has long relied on groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis as a cheaper way to project power and deter attack. With a bomb protecting it from attack, Iran would have less need for its proxy groups. That said, strengthening Iran’s military arsenal could also make Iran bolder, since the threat of nuclear escalation would protect it from full-scale retaliation. Pakistan offers one example of this outcome. After acquiring nuclear weapons, it became more willing to back militant attacks against India, betting that India would not risk a full war in response.

Either way, the current war isn’t solving this problem. Nine months of US strikes and an ongoing blockade have not clearly reduced Iran’s proxy activity. Continuing the war would keep costing both the US and the world: more American and Iranian deaths, depleted US munitions stockpiles, higher oil prices, and prolonged tensions in the region.

This is not to suggest that Iran developing a nuclear weapon would be a good thing. But the consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran may be less severe than commonly assumed, especially when weighed against the significant burden Americans are now carrying. It’s time to declare victory and come home.