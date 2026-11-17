This posting will be brief because it is unfashionably optimistic.

In the last few days, three failures of planning and execution have been discussed at length in the media: a meltdown at Microsoft in which access to its much-used email program, Outlook, became unavailable; a shutdown in communication that led to the grounding of all flights in the US; and the bizarre crashing of a tanker near New Orleans into a nearby cruise ship, causing it to capsize with well over 100 people aboard.

Without ignoring the inevitable inconvenience and hardship for those directly involved in these events, it should be noted that all were resolved within a day or so, with no loss of life, suggesting that, overall, we may be able to cope with such unexpected challenges in the future. Nonetheless, leading stories in the New York Times yesterday (Nov. 15) morning highlighted the continued existence of “snags” in the air transport system and the drunken response of a hairdresser in Taiwan at the fall of a Taiwan-born executive in the US. And the blame game to identify the culprits responsible for the brief calamities has only begun.

International “threats” are also proving to be somewhat ephemeral. Russia’s ill-considered and precedent-shattering invasion of the much smaller Ukraine has devolved into a stalemate, China’s once-threatening rise is slowing as its economy tanks, Iran’s deeply unpopular regime continues to founder, and we just celebrated the 25th anniversary of 9/11, an event once hailed as a harbinger that has proved to be an aberration.

But instead of celebrating the speed of resilience to unexpected calamities or, more broadly, noting that life expectancy in the US is now nearing 80 (about twice what it was in 1900), we get the usual.

This commentary was originally published on Substack.