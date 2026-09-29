The Cato Institute is named for a set of 144 newspaper essays written by John Trenchard and Thomas Gordon from 1720 to 1723. Published in London as “Cato’s Letters,” Trenchard and Gordon argued for free speech, freedom of conscience, and limits on government power. They were well-read essays at the time that inspired the Founders and the libertarian spirit of the American Revolution.

Now, as Cato prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027, we are hunting for the next great essays on liberty through the Cato Vision for Liberty Award.

The top prize is $50,000, with a second-place prize of $25,000 and a third-place prize of $12,500 awarded to the best essays that answer this prompt in 1,500 words or fewer:

Write an article in support of libertarianism, analyze the world through a libertarian lens, propose an innovative libertarian policy proposal, or pen an article with a distinct libertarian theme.

That is the whole prompt. There is no assigned topic, required discipline, or preferred format. A philosophical argument, an empirical analysis, a policy proposal, satire, and an essay that defies category will all compete on equal terms. The best entries will say something true and important about liberty that is original or say something familiar so well that it reads like a discovery. You may argue your point with philosophy, social science, psychology, economics, empirical evidence, mathematics, your wits, or any other intellectual tools at your disposal. Further details are here.

Anyone is welcome to apply, whether you are a student, professional, scientist, researcher, business owner, or casually interested reader. The Award is open to anyone 18 or older in the 50 states and Washington, DC. Entrants do not need a policy background, an academic title, or a famous name.

Cato’s 50th anniversary is an opportunity to look back at our work and achievements, but the more important goal is to look to what we still must accomplish. The Vision for Liberty Award aims to uncover new arguments and policy ideas to advance individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace—and new people to make those arguments. Many of the most talented libertarians of the next 50 years do not yet work in public policy. They write software, run businesses, teach, manage a checkout line at the local grocery store, or see how government fails up close on Capitol Hill. Few of them may have thought of writing for a think tank, but they should. The Award is built for them, for all our benefit.

The prompt is public now, and submissions open on March 1, 2027. Readers can sign up for an email reminder on the award page and read the contest details. Submissions close on July 4, 2027.

Trenchard and Gordon’s 144 essays changed the world once. It only takes one more. Is it yours?